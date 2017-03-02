NC House speaker claims nation’s best teacher pay raises

Pushing back against some of the criticism he and his fellow Republicans have received over education funding, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore made a bold claim.
“North Carolina's teacher income is rising faster than any other state,” Moore said.
The average North Carolina teachers makes less than the average teacher in most other states. So PolitiFact North Carolina looked into Moore’s claim.
Have the state’s recent raises really been the nation’s best?
As it turns out, Moore has a point – although his claim wasn’t entirely truthful. Read the full fact-check to see why Moore earned a “Half True” on PolitiFact’s scale.
