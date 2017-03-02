Trump promises biggest naval expansion since Cold War — with an enormous price tag

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech Pause

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

0:52 Garinger High students march

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have..an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections."