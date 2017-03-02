Pence used personal email account for Indiana state business, and was hacked, report says

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech Pause

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:09 Protesters demand support for immigrants