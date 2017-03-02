Trump accuses Democrats of ‘witch hunt.’ It’s not the first time he’s used that term.

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

0:53 Dairy cow killed in storm

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions