To raise money for re-election, Mayor Roberts is targeting President Trump

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2