Today in Trump tweets, March 6, 2017: Thanking ExxonMobil, copying oil giant’s release

Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil’s announcement that it would be investing $20 billion to expand manufacturing in Texas and Louisiana generated three tweets from President Donald Trump on Monday.
After making explosive, but as of yet unsubstantiated, claims about former President Barack Obama over the weekend, Trump did not tweet until late in the afternoon Monday.
His first tweet was a personal congratulations to ExxonMobil with a link to a press release on the White House website. ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson resigned to serve as Secretary of State in the Trump administration.
'President Trump Congratulates Exxon Mobil for Job-Creating Investment Program'https://t.co/adBzWhtq8S— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017
The White House press release includes a paragraph that appears taken directly from the ExxonMobil statement.
“Exxon Mobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the United States Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company’s Growing the Gulf program consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022,” the White House statement said.
Trump continued to tweet about the ExxonMobil’s decision.
Buy American & hire American are the principals at the core of my agenda, which is: JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Thank you @exxonmobil.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017
45,000 construction & manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. $20 billion investment. We are already winning again, America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017
There is an incredible spirit of optimism sweeping the country right now—we're bringing back the JOBS! pic.twitter.com/BNSLvKiEVj— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017
