Trump welcomes tourists back to the White House, as a portrait of Clinton looks on

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show Pause

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:48 Republic Services

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid