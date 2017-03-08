Who’s behind the latest attempt to stop I-77 tolls?

Two Mecklenburg County lawmakers are trying again to stand in the way of the bulldozers on Interstate 77.
Reps. John Bradford, a Cornelius Republican, and Charlotte Democrat Chaz Beasley have introduced the latest bill to terminate the state’s contract with I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of the Spanish firm Cintra. The company is building the 26-mile, $650 million project from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville.
Opponents have long criticized the project. Earlier legislative attempts to kill it have failed.
The most recent attempt came in December’s special legislative session, when Bradford joined another lawmaker in trying to kill the project, which broke ground in 2015. It’s scheduled to be finished next year.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
Comments