Doctor sees service in NC legislature as its own kind of ‘mission work’

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home Pause

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:09 Manning the goal Noah Hays

0:29 Franklin Graham: Rain at inauguration a 'sign of God's blessing'

0:42 New Panthers WR Charles Johnson on Panthers DE Charles Johnson

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

1:02 Duke defeats North Carolina in ACC Tournament