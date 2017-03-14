Would immigration bill lead to more crowded jails in North Carolina?

North Carolina jails would find themselves packed with undocumented immigrants accused of minor crimes under a bill moving through the General Assembly, critics said Tuesday.
House Bill 63 would make it harder for undocumented immigrants to get bail if they’re arrested for even minor crimes. And it would penalize cities deemed to be “sanctuaries” for undocumented immigrants. That could cost Charlotte around $40 million a year in lost revenues.
Under the bill, which narrowly passed a House committee Tuesday, anyone could file a complaint claiming a local government is violating the state’s “sanctuary city” law. That law makes it a crime for a city to direct its law enforcement not to collect information about a person’s immigration status or not to share it with federal enforcement agencies.
But critics pointed to a provision involving the detention of immigrants.
The bill would establish a presumption that no undocumented immigrant could be released on bail if they’re accused of any of several crimes including driving or drug offenses, or when federal immigration officials issue a “detainer,” a request that the local jail keep detainees for up to 48 hours after their scheduled release.
“The county jails and the sheriff’s department will have a greater workload,” Rep. Joe John, a Raleigh Democrat and former appeals court judge, told a reporter after the panel vote. “It does take discretion away from the courts to a degree.”
The ACLU said the bill would make it harder for immigrants to get bail.
“These measures will encourage racial profiling and allow law enforcement to detain people indefinitely without probable cause – practices that would violate the Constitution and do nothing to make our communities safer,” Sarah Gillooly, the ACLU’s policy director, said in a statement.
Rep. Harry Warren, a Rowan County Republican and the bill’s chief sponsor, said the bill aims only to make sure local law enforcement doesn’t conflict with federal law.
“What we’re trying to do with this bill is encourage every county, every municipality to stay on the same page with the federal government,” he said.
