Samantha Bee’s newest mission: Helping Pat McCrory find work

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has found himself a frequent target of comedian Samantha Bee. Now she says she’s trying to help him.
Bee, host of TBS’ Full Frontal, responded to news that McCrory’s job prospects have been hindered by a backlash against House Bill 2, the law that limits LGBT protections. McCrory told the (Raleigh) News & Observer that though he’s working as a consultant, some employers were reluctant to hire him.
“Sorry you’re having trouble finding a new job, @PatMcCroryNC,” she tweeted Tuesday. “Here, we wanted to help!”
So she offered McCrory a new resume.
▪ Objective: “Looking for an exciting new opportunity, either at a TV news contributor at a media outlet that’s unencumbered by PC culture OR as a vice principal of one of the good schools.”
▪ Experience as governor: “Promoted a pro-business, anti-trans-people-doing-their-business agenda.”
▪ “Passed legislation defining voting as between one ballot and one white person.”
▪ “Empowered business owners to exercise their 1st Amendment right to fire gays.”
▪ Experience as mayor of Charlotte: “Created NASCAR Hall of Fame. That’s it, really.”
McCrory, who hadn’t seen the tweet, said he hasn’t had any problem with his resume.
“My job situation is fine and so is my resume,” he told the Observer. “It’s my driving that needs help.”
Sorry you're having trouble finding a new job, @PatMcCroryNC. Here, we wanted to help! pic.twitter.com/jSSfugIHwN— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 14, 2017
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
Comments