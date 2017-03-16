Obamacare replacement bill passes House Budget Committee by one vote

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

0:22 Commissioner talks about voting 'yes' on Charlotte MLS stadium deal

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

3:14 Trump in 1991: 1986 'tax act was just an absolute catastrophe'