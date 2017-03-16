NC House and Senate leaders propose competing tax cut plans – Here’s how they’d affect your taxes

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

3:14 Trump in 1991: 1986 'tax act was just an absolute catastrophe'

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House health care bill

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally

1:57 House Intelligence Committee: "we don't have any evidence" of wiretapping