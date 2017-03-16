Politics & Government

March 16, 2017 2:19 PM

Trying not to jinx UNC, Roy Cooper picks out-of-state NCAA tournament winner

By Jessaca Giglio

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama released his NCAA tournament bracket picks with a national title game between ACC rivals Duke and North Carolina. He has the Tar Heels winning it all.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper didn’t follow his lead, instead choosing a Final Four with only one team from the state – and it’s not UNC.

Last year Cooper picked the Tar Heels to beat Oklahoma to win the NCAA tournament. He ended up being right about one thing: UNC did make it to the championship game. However, the Tar Heels ended up losing to Villanova on a last-second shot.

Cooper tweeted on Thursday, “I’m afraid I jinxed the Tar Heels last year. Let’s hope reverse jinx works this year.”

His Final Four this year? Duke, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky.

His championship game? Arizona vs. Kentucky – with the Wildcats taking the title.

We’ll know by April 3 if his strategy worked.

Here’s a look at his bracket.

UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams talks about the NCAA number one seed for the Tar Heels and their path in the NCAA Tournament.

Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

