Trump’s first budget plan would hit Washington state hard, top Democrats say

0:47 Charlotte’s abortion wars Pause

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

3:11 Charlotte School of Law student cited with honor code violation

1:00 Microgrids

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?