Mayor Roberts on a trade trip to China, though city isn’t paying

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and City Council member Greg Phipps are currently on an 11-day business outreach trip to China – the third Charlotte mayor to visit China this decade.
The city’s expenses for the trip are being paid by the Charlotte World Trade Association, a nonprofit, as well as the businesses attending the trip.
“The mayor has always been interested in China, and there has always been interest in China,” said Emily Cantrell, an assistant to Roberts. “It made sense to continue to bring back jobs and investment to the city.”
In 2011, former mayor Anthony Foxx became the first Charlotte mayor to lead a delegation to China. His trip was paid for by the Charlotte International Cabinet, which is mostly funded by the city.
In 2015, former mayor Patsy Kinsey and the city’s economic development director went on a two-week trip. The Carolinas Chinese Chamber paid for most of the trip, though the mayor’s office spent $1,000 on the trip.
“The city earned that money out of me,” Kinsey said Friday. “We talked to so many companies. We traveled at night, got in at 2 a.m. and were up again at 8 to visit another company.”
This year’s 12-member delegation includes UNC Charlotte faculty; and representatives from the engineering firm HNTB, the law firm Moore & Van Allen and the North American Chinese Chamber of Commerce.
The total cost of the trip for all members is estimated to cost up to $74,000.
The group flew into Beijing March 10. They spent two days in Baoding, Charlotte’s sister city, and then spent time in Beijing, Shenzen and Nanning. They are also scheduled to visit Hong Kong before returning to Charlotte Tuesday.
The city’s policy prohibits officials from accepting gifts. The policy, however, allows for public officials to have a private business or group pay their expenses for a trip that’s on city business.
A city official could have private businesses pay for an exchange trip to China. But they couldn’t have a business pay for a beach weekend.
