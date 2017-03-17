NC judges find state elections board and ethics commission revamp unconstitutional

A three-judge panel issued a ruling late Friday afternoon finding the revamp of the state elections board and ethics commission to be unconstitutional.
The judges also ruled against the new law that cuts the number of political appointments that Gov. Roy Cooper would get.
The judges, however, said the governor had not proved his case in his challenge of the new law that gives the General Assembly the power to have a say in his key Cabinet members.
