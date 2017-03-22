A Charlotte Democrat is criticizing the Democratic governor over HB2. Here’s why.

In a show of frustration, a Democratic senator from Charlotte Wednesday criticized Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for “ambivalence” on repealing House Bill 2.
Sen. Joel Ford made his comment after talking to Cooper Wednesday morning, the day before Thursday’s first anniversary of the law.
Ford has sponsored a bill that would repeal HB2 while calling for a moratorium on local measures such as the Charlotte ordinance that prompted it.
“I spoke with the governor this morning and he assured me this was legislation he could support,” Ford said in a statement. “Apparently after speaking with Equality NC, the Governor marginalized his original position – thus moving the goal post, signaling ambivalence on getting HB2 repealed.”
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter responded with a single word: “Ridiculous.”
The statements are the latest sign of frustration over efforts to repeal the law, which bars local governments from adopting LGBT protections and requires transgender people to use the bathroom or locker room of the gender on their birth certificate when they’re in government buildings.
Other attempts to repeal the bill have foundered. Ford’s measure would basically replicate a December proposal from Senate Republican Leader Phil Berger. That failed when Ford and other Democrats joined 16 Republicans in voting against it.
Earlier Wednesday, Ford had issued a statement touting support from several colleagues “as well as Governor Cooper.”
Porter said the governor “encouraged (Ford) to keep working on a bill.” But he said Cooper is concerned that Ford’s bill lacks “a fixed end-date” on any moratorium.
The bill calls for ending a moratorium 30 days after the end of the legislative session. Some Democrats worry that Republicans could use procedural maneuvers to extend the session indefinitely.
On Tuesday, Berger said he “appreciate(s) Sen. Ford’s efforts.”
“I’m just not sure there’s enough support within either the Republican or Democratic caucuses at this time to pass a similar proposal to what failed in December,” he said.
Ford, who is running for mayor of Charlotte, said HB2 critics should understand the need for compromise.
“If there can be no compromise, there will be no repeal,” he said.
“My legislation is an open, honest and last ditch effort to bridge the partisanship and offer a viable compromise that eliminates H.B. 2, helps the people who are being hurt by the economic damages and offers all parties the ability to save face, claim victory and repair the reputational damage we have inflicted on ourselves.”
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
Comments