Politics & Government

March 24, 2017 4:35 PM

I-77 commuters will soon get a smoother drive in south Charlotte

By Steve Harrison

sharrison@charlotteobserver.com

Commuters will soon have a smoother ride on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will start this weekend on an $11.4 million project to resurface the highway from the South Carolina state line to Tyvola Road.

The plan is to begin work at 8 p.m. Sunday. DOT plans to resurface northbound lanes first, and said it will only close lanes and ramps at night.

In addition, the state plans to clean and paint four bridges on I-77 – over Westinghouse Boulevard; over Sugar Creek; over Arrowood Road; and the ramp bridge from I-77 north to the I-485 inner loop.

The project is schedule to be finished by Sept. 30.

I-77 in south Charlotte is the busiest highway in Charlotte, carrying more than 160,000 vehicles a day. In about a decade, the DOT plans to rebuild I-77 from uptown so the S.C. state line, most likely with express toll lanes.

Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos