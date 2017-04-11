There would be no more projects like I-77 tolls under this bill

North Carolina would be prohibited from entering any more contracts like that for the Interstate 77 toll project under a bill introduced by two Mecklenburg County lawmakers.
House Bill 652 would bar state transportation officials from contracting with private firms to build or operate toll roads.
The bill is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Chaz Beasley and Republican Rep. John Bradford, who both represent north Mecklenburg County. The I-77 toll project, which began in 2015, is widely unpopular in the area.
“This is just saying, ‘Look we’re not going to have any more of these’,” Beasley said Tuesday. “We can really spare the rest of the state from what our folks are already dealing with.”
Beasley and Bradford also have co-sponsored a bill to terminate the state’s contract with I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of the Spanish firm building the toll lanes.
DOT is also planning toll lanes on I-77 south of uptown and on I-485 in south Charlotte. It’s also planning express toll lanes on Independence Boulevard.
Most bills have to pass one chamber of the legislature by April 27 in order to have a chance at passage this session.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
Comments