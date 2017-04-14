Politics & Government

April 14, 2017 1:46 PM

NC lawmaker admits Hitler WAS worse than Lincoln

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina Rep. Larry Pittman, under fire for comparing Abraham Lincoln with Adolf Hitler, on Friday said Hitler actually “was worse” and accused the media of taking his words out of context. But he also said both were “obviously bad guys.”

The Cabarrus County Republican referred to Hitler in a Facebook post this week, saying, “Lincoln was the same sort if (sic) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

On Friday, he tried to clarify the remarks, which he said had been “distorted by the media.”

“While both Lincoln and Hitler were obviously bad guys, what Hitler did was worse and I apologize if people thought I was putting them in same league,” he wrote. “Regardless, tyranny must be resisted, no matter what its extent or where it comes from. Tyrannical impulse is what led to both of them doing what they did.

“I will continue to fight AGAINST tyranny in all forms I have reached out to leadership to apologize if my remarks reflected poorly on the caucus, and they accepted my apology. I have learned to be very careful with my words, as it is clear the lying media will twist them out of context at all times.”

Pittman could not be reached.

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall

US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall 2:58

US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall
HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference 1:56

HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference
Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos