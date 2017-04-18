Threatened with deportation in government mix-up, honor student gets late reprieve

On April 1, Sthefany Flores received a letter from the federal government that told the Charlotte-area college student her to pack her bags for a possible deportation to her native Honduras.
On Monday, after her life for weeks had been turned upside down by the threat, the honors student at Gardner-Webb University got a followup email Monday night:
Never mind, it said.
The chaos surrounding Flores appears to have been the result of bureaucratic mix-up.
Under President Donald Trump, deportations of undocumented immigrants have a become a priority. But Flores never fit the bill. An Observer check of her background revealed no arrests or criminal convictions – normally a trigger for enforcement action by the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
She says she has a 3.8 grade point average in a diverse academic track that includes a journalism major, along with minors in theater and political science. Her updated protected immigration status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, kicked in more than two weeks before the first ICE letter arrived.
But a government official familiar with Flores’ case, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak about the situation, told the Observer that Flores’ DACA extension had not appeared in ICE’s database before the first letter went out.
Flores, who is undocumented, said Tuesday that ICE official David Kunde emailed her Monday night, apparently referring to her as “he,” and notified Flores her DACA extension had been located and that there was no need for her to make the drive to Charlotte from her Forest City home to meet with ICE Wednesday morning.
“I apologize for any inconvenience,” Kunde said.
Later, Flores said, Kunde called her. When she hung up, “I was just really overwhelmed,” Flores said. “I know I just looked at a wall for second and thought, ‘That just happened. This is really over now.’ ”
When the ICE letter first arrived she thought it was an April Fool’s Day joke. Then the realization sank in. “I just sat down,” she said. “I could hear my heart in my ears, and I thought, ‘This is not possible.’ ”
Nonetheless, she was instructed to show up Wednesday at ICE offices in Charlotte with no more than 40 pounds of luggage and her passport. She says she tried to get an explanation from Homeland Security officials on why she faced possible deportation but found no one to tell her what’s going on.
Flores’ community and school rallied to her cause. Byron Martinez, director of operations for Unidos We Stand, a Gastonia-based nonprofit for immigration rights, wrote Gov. Roy Cooper, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, along with other elected officials asking them to intervene. Even Gardner-Webb president Frank Bonner had cleared his Wednesday schedule to appear at the ICE meeting in her behalf.
“What does deporting Ms. Flores say about our values as Americans?” Martinez said in his letter. “(She) is the epitome of what a DACA student should be ... A young life hangs in the balance.”
Bonner, the longtime president of the Boiling Springs school, said he talked to Flores on Saturday, describing the trauma the student has been through since the government letter raised the specter of deportation. “You can imagine what it was like to get that letter. It’s just cold,” he said.
Flores’ immigration case was the first involving a Gardner-Webb student since the stepped-up deportations under Trump, Bonner said.
“This is just critically important for Sthefany,” Bonner said. “I don’t know if there are any more students who could be in the same situation. If they’re are, we’ll do everything we can to help them, too.”
Asked if she bore any resentment that she had been placed in jeopardy through no fault of her own, Flores said no.
“I’m just really relieved. Now I can go back to just worrying about my final exams,” she said. “The world just opened up, and I feel I have so much more time ... I will be going to classes on Wednesday instead of that meeting.”
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
