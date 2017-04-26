Drivers who hit protesters blocking roads could be protected under NC House bill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall Pause 0:45 On Style: Sarah Morgan 2:12 CMPD defends officers 0:50 Inside the old Carolina Theatre 2:14 Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island 3:33 New boundary plan for CMS 1:33 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on drafting a running back early 1:36 Sam Jones BBQ: a family tradition 0:38 "Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims 2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Around 10:30pm on Thursday, Sept. 22, protesters moved from uptown Charlotte to Interstate 277. They were calling for justice in the police shooting of Keith Scott. The protesters were pushed back up a hill by police who had temporarily closed that section of the freeway in anticipation of the coming protests. Justine Miller charlotteobserver.com