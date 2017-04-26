Billboard bills collapse in the NC House

In a victory for cities and environmentalists, a pair of bills that were sought by the billboard industry apparently died Wednesday.
The bills were pulled from the House calendar with no explanation by their sponsor, Republican Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County. That makes them virtually impossible to pass before Thursday’s deadline, which a bill has to pass either the House or Senate to stay alive.
The bills would have given the industry more leeway to relocate existing signs that have to be moved for road widening or other projects. And they could have resulted in the state or city having to pay the billboard company more for removing a sign.
Rykes Longest, who sits on the board of Scenic America, called the measures, “a historic usurpation of local control.”
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
Comments