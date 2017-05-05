Diagnosed with breast cancer as a candidate, she’s now fighting it as a lawmaker

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall Pause 1:59 Protesters demonstrate outside Duke Energy Center 0:32 Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey talks about his first NFL practice 1:11 Carolina Panthers' Austin Duke talks about first impressions 0:51 Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp 2:46 NC Rep. Mary Belk describes juggling new role, cancer treatment 0:54 Redevelopment continues at former Pepsi-Cola plant 1:19 More retail jobs going away 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

N.C. Rep. Mary Belk has juggled cancer treatments since starting her first House term in January. Alone among freshmen lawmakers, she had to learn about the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation even as she’s learned her way around the maze-like legislative building. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com