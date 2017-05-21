Arrest made in Saturday night fatal hit-and-run

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a woman in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Saturday night, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
Police say 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson was charged with felony hit-and run after the car she was driving hit a pedestrian late Saturday night at University City Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard.
Police said the victim attempted to cross University City Boulevard at the intersection of East WT Harris Boulevard when he was struck by Johnson who was driving a 2009 Mercury Milan, the station said.
According to WBTV, CMPD said Johnson failed to stop or remain at the scene. An hour later, police said she returned to the scene and was taken voluntarily to CMPD Headquarters.
Officers said Johnson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She had a green light and was not speeding, according to CMPD. She was not injured, police said.
According to the station, officers said the victim did not use a crosswalk and was crossing against a no crossing light. It is unknown whether the person was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.
The victim's name has not been released.
