Here’s what Donald Trump said to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia

2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence Pause

1:52 Here's what can happen when an audience casts a play

3:12 What American Airlines' new Charlotte hub leader means for CLT

1:03 Meet Charlotte's eclipse baby

1:16 ‘You can call them slaves if you want to... I would call them workers,’ Alamance commissioner says

2:08 Mayor Roberts announces after-school program grant

0:09 Curtis Samuel back at practice

1:30 Mary Kate Hiller part of first Charlotte 49er women's golf team

11:48 NC members of KKK speak out