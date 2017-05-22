Facebook Live: Congressman Pittenger is taking Observer reader questions

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is at the Observer for a Facebook Live session amid drama in Washington and on the heels of a Republican health care plan.
The Charlotte Republican will answer questions from the public and a reporter. He’ll join the event before flying back to Washington.
Pittenger’s 9th District stretches from southeast Charlotte to Fayetteville.
The Observer plans a similar Facebook Live with Democratic Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte. No date has been set.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
