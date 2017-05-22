U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger (NC-9th Dist) smiles after addressing supporters at his election returns party at Taco Mac in Charlotte after a close Republican primary win on Tuesday, June 7, 2016.
Politics & Government

May 22, 2017 8:12 AM

Facebook Live: Congressman Pittenger is taking Observer reader questions

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is at the Observer for a Facebook Live session amid drama in Washington and on the heels of a Republican health care plan.

The Charlotte Republican will answer questions from the public and a reporter. He’ll join the event before flying back to Washington.

Pittenger’s 9th District stretches from southeast Charlotte to Fayetteville.

The Observer plans a similar Facebook Live with Democratic Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte. No date has been set.

