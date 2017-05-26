Gianforte apologizes to reporter after winning US House race

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:05 Robert Pittenger praises Donald Trump, defends GOP health care plan Pause 0:21 Worries over a $300,000 Charlotte Water Bill 1:09 Kennedy Meeks honored at West Charlotte High 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 1:42 Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr. 0:31 Fred Whitfield talks about the importance of the Summer Camp Fund 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver 1:08 Wainstein discusses lack of evidence regarding UNC basketball player Rashad McCants 1:07 Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP