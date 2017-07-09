Not just Mimosas: You soon may be able to buy a 6-pack hours before Panthers play

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 2017 election filing kickoff Pause 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26 Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:27 Elections for Charlotte races are nearing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Unknown Brewing Co. is the closest brewery to Bank of America Stadium. The staff is looking forward to being able to serve patrons at 10 a.m. during the Carolina Panthers' upcoming season. In anticipation of the change, the brewing company has renovated their patio area, adding adirondack chairs and fire pits. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

The Unknown Brewing Co. is the closest brewery to Bank of America Stadium. The staff is looking forward to being able to serve patrons at 10 a.m. during the Carolina Panthers' upcoming season. In anticipation of the change, the brewing company has renovated their patio area, adding adirondack chairs and fire pits. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer