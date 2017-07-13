Charlotte moves closer to 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales

Charlotteans are one step closer to having Sunday morning alcoholic drinks.

The City Council’s economic development committee Thursday unanimously approved a plan to permit the sale of alcoholic beverages starting at 10 am. Sunday at restaurants, bars, clubs, hotels, groceries and convenience stores. There are no alcohol sales before noon today.

The city acted after Gov. Roy Cooper on June 30 signed a bill that would give local governments the right to expand alcohol sales to Sunday morning, a so-called “brunch bill.”

Mecklenburg commissioners approved the 10 am. start for unincorporated areas of the county earlier this week. Huntersville has also approved the relaxed alcohol sales.

The expanded hours don’t impact ABC stores.

The full City Council still must approve the change, which will likely happen later this month. Republican council member Kenny Smith said it’s important the city makes the change before next month’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

And Republican Ed Driggs joked that he was happy the “General Assembly gave local governments some autonomy” – a reference to the GOP-led legislature often clashing with Democratic-controlled cities in the state.