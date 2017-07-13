In a March 30, 2017 file photo, NC Gov. Roy Cooper holds a press conference at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh to announce that he signed HB142, a compromise repeal of HB2. Gay rights groups who fiercely supported Cooper last fall because of his pledge to repeal North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” said he betrayed them by accepting the recently passed compromise, calling it a “dirty deal” with Republicans.
In a March 30, 2017 file photo, NC Gov. Roy Cooper holds a press conference at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh to announce that he signed HB142, a compromise repeal of HB2. Gay rights groups who fiercely supported Cooper last fall because of his pledge to repeal North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” said he betrayed them by accepting the recently passed compromise, calling it a “dirty deal” with Republicans. Chris Seward AP
In a March 30, 2017 file photo, NC Gov. Roy Cooper holds a press conference at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh to announce that he signed HB142, a compromise repeal of HB2. Gay rights groups who fiercely supported Cooper last fall because of his pledge to repeal North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” said he betrayed them by accepting the recently passed compromise, calling it a “dirty deal” with Republicans. Chris Seward AP

Politics & Government

LGBT groups, critical of NC Gov. Cooper, press him to adopt further protections

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

July 13, 2017 4:03 PM

Gay rights groups continued to voice their frustration with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in a letter to the governor that asks him to take administrative steps to ensure protections for the LGBT community.

The national Human Rights Campaign and Equality North Carolina made the requests in a June 30 letter to the governor.

They also said they remain “deeply disappointed” in the passage of House Bill 142, which repealed HB2 – the bathroom bill – but restricted state and local governments from adopting LGBT protections.

“We need the bold, decisive leadership you promised and a seat at the table when it comes to our civil rights,” the letter said.

In a statement, Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said, “Gov. Cooper is continuing to work with stakeholders to expand protections for LGBT North Carolinians through an executive order.

“His preference is a statewide non-discrimination law, but unfortunately that’s not an idea this legislature is willing to take up.”

The letter from HRC President Chad Griffin and Equality North Carolina’s acting executive director Matt Hirschy reflects the LGBT community’s simmering resentment over the March passage of HB 142.

The bill capped months of negotiations to repeal HB2, the law that required transgender people to use the bathroom in government buildings corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate. The law thrust North Carolina into headlines – and punch lines – around the country. It cost the state lost jobs, performances and sporting events, including ACC and NCAA championships as well as Charlotte’s NBA All-Star Game.

HB 142 repealed the law, but pre-empted state agencies from expanding bathroom access and barred local governments from passing nondiscrimination ordinances for four years.

The compromise bill came after long hours of negotiations between the Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers who passed HB2 in 2016. They were aided by a group of state business leaders, who wanted HB2 off the books.

But for LGBT leaders, that came at too high a cost.

In the letter, they accuse Cooper of “selling us out.”

“By banning nondiscrimination protections all across the state, you have not only prolonged harm to the LGBTQ community – but also communities of color, women, veterans, workers and others,” they wrote. “HB142 merely repackages the discrimination of HB2 and calls it by a different name.”

They asked the governor to use executive orders to require state employees be trained in anti-discrimination practices and make sure people receiving state services don’t experience “anti-LGBTQ discrimination or harassment.”

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

Pause
Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 1:18

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison "mass casualty incident"

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:29

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

  • 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

    Pastors and community leaders gathered to protest police brutality and economic disparities in Charlotte and across the country on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The protest led up to the start of the Carolina Panthers vs Philadelphia Eagles game.

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

View More Video