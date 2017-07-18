City Council member says Trump supporters ‘have no place’ in Charlotte government

Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera drew the ire of the local Republican Party after she said that Republicans who support Trump should not be a part of local government.
“Republicans that are supporting Trump, they should have no place on city council whatsoever or in the mayor’s race,” Ajmera said on the news show Flashpoint on WCNC, which aired Sunday.
Ajmera, a Democrat, was appointed to the council in January to replace John Autry, who left council to join the N.C. General Assembly. Ajmera is running for one of four at-large seats this fall.
The Mecklenburg Republican Party posted a clip of Ajmera’s comment on its Facebook page. The party wrote: “Democrats don’t trust the people of this great County! Hear for yourself how Democrats continue to work to engineer results by excluding citizens from having a voice in OUR own government. We must stand up against this divisive agenda they offer and vote in November for common sense Republicans who focus on local issues!”
While the Republican party criticized Ajmera, some Democrats supported her comments on Twitter.
Ray McKinnon wrote that the GOP’s criticism of her is “laughable.”
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
