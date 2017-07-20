The Black Political Caucus hosted a mayoral debate on Thursday evening at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church. Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford spoke about several topics to a full house of voters. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer
July 20, 2017 10:01 AM

Jennifer Roberts will start primary with more money in the bank

By Jim Morrill

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts will enter the final weeks of the Democratic primary campaign with a financial edge over her main challengers, according to figures released by her campaign Thursday.

The campaign said Roberts has raised over $400,000 since her 2015 election and has $230,000 on hand.

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles had announced that she has raised $215,000, and state Sen. Joel Ford said he raised $205,000.

City Council member Kenny Smith, the leading Republican candidate, has raised $260,000.

Candidates aren’t required to file their financial reports until July 28.

Roberts’ announcement comes the day before the close of candidate filing.

The primaries are Sept. 12.

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

