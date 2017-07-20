Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera
July 20, 2017 11:02 AM

NC GOP calls Charlotte council member ‘unhinged’ after ‘dangerous rhetoric’

By Jim Morrill

Fallout continued Thursday over comments critical of President Donald Trump by a Charlotte City Council member, with the North Carolina Republican Party calling Dimple Ajmera “unhinged.”

Appearing on WCNC’s “Flashpoint” Sunday, Ajmera said, “Republicans that are supporting Trump … should have no place on city council whatsoever or in the mayor’s race.”

Ajmera, appointed to a district council seat last year, is running at-large.

A state GOP news release was headlined: “Charlotte Democrat Goes Unhinged with Dangerous and Unacceptable Trump Rhetoric.”

“It is highly offensive that a member of the Charlotte City Council, not yet even elected to the position, would state that anybody who voted for the Republican nominee for President should be disqualified and should not even seek a role in public service in Charlotte,” state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement.

“Nearly 100,000 Charlotte residents, Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated voted for President Trump. Are Councilwoman Ajmera’s positions so radical she thinks NONE of these people have something to contribute to make the Queen city better?”

Mecklenburg County Republicans also have criticized the comments.

Ajmera could not be immediately reached. But in a statement Wednesday night she said she stands by her comments.

“Donald Trump is a divisive and negative figurehead,” she said. “It is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It is about standing up to Trump's disrespect for women, minorities and immigrants. It is about standing up to Trump's disregard for the sick, the disabled and the poor.”

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

