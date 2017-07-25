Carlenia Ivory, left, is sworn in after being appointed to Charlotte City Council on Monday.
Politics & Government

City Council fills open District 2 seat with longtime resident

By Steve Harrison

sharrison@charlotteobserver.com

July 25, 2017 4:40 PM

Charlotte City Council voted 10-0 Monday to name Carlenia Ivory as the new District 2 council member.

Ivory, a Democrat, replaces Democrat Al Austin, who resigned from council earlier this month for a job with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

District 2 covers much of northwest Charlotte, starting in uptown and reaching toward Northlake Mall and Mountain Island Lake.

Ivory, 67, has lived in Hyde Park for 43 years.

State law requires that council vacancies be filled by council members. The person appointed must be a member of the same political party and must be registered to vote and live in the district.

The city will hold a public swearing-in ceremony for Ivory on Aug. 28.

There are now two of 11 council members who have been appointed. Dimple Ajmera in District 5 was also appointed to replace John Autry, who joined the N.C. General Assembly.

Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs

