Trump announces he has hired John Kelly as chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he has named John F. Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as his chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.
I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
The announcement comes after a week of conflict between Priebus and Trump's newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who had accused the chief of staff of leaking damaging information about him.
Priebus, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, had been named to the post in part to bring political experience to the Trump White House. But he clashed with Scaramucci and had been under siege by Trump advisers inside and outside of the White House who complained that he was ineffectual.
After Scaramucci was named communications director last week against Priebus' vehement objections, White House officials widely believed that Priebus's position had become more imperiled.
On Friday, as Trump traveled to New York, he took both Scaramucci and Priebus on Air Force One with him.
Priebus flew back from NY w/President, got in a van and left, pool notes, President remained on board tweeting about his dismissal— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) July 28, 2017
Asked to comment on the changes, Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One that Priebus is a "good man," and that Kelly is "respected by everybody."
Kelly is a retired four-star general Trump has frequently praised and credited for reducing illegal immigration during the first six months of his administration, per the New York Times. He also fits the mold of earlier reports that Trump was seeking a “general” to be chief of staff.
General Kelly is doing a great job at the border. Numbers are way down. Many are not even trying to come in anymore.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2017
Kelly has formed a bond with the president over recent months that was fortified when he aggressively defended the travel ban policy and has only grown stronger since then, with Trump telling aides that he sees Kelly as someone who dutifully follows through on his agenda and does not ever cause him problems, according to two White House officials.
One outside Trump adviser said that the president is drawn to the discipline that Kelly and his other advisers who are former military officers bring to their roles.
Kelly has a warm rapport with White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who has worked closely with him on shaping the administration's border enforcement policy. They have built a connection over their families' military service. Bannon, a former Navy officer, has a daughter who graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Kelly is also well liked by Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who sees him as a stable presence with a low key personality. Kushner has described him to associates as the kind of figure he'd like to see have more say in the administration.
Kelly's reputation and ability to work with both wings of a warring West Wing made the decision easier for Trump, the officials said.
Priebus’s removal comes the night after Republicans in the Senate failed to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a measure Trump has publicly pushed hard for. It also comes in the wake of an explosive report from the New Yorker on Thursday that exposed a feud between new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Priebus.
In that report, Scaramucci seemed to accuse Priebus of leaking information to the media and called him a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”
CNN, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal report that Priebus resigned privately Thursday.
