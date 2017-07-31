Have a question for Rep. Robert Pittenger? Here’s where to go next month

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger Monday announced a series of town hall meetings during Congress’s August recess.
Pittenger, who has been criticized for not holding public meetings this year, will hold nine next month. They’re clustered in the final four days of the month.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ Aug. 28, 6 p.m.: Team Church, 2301 Stevens Mill Road, Matthews.
▪ Aug. 29, 6 p.m.: Wingate University’s McGee Center, 220 North Camden St., Wingate.
▪ Aug. 30, 10 a.m.: Anson County Government Center, 101 South Green St., Wadesboro.
▪ Aug. 30, 12:30 p.m.: Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Road.
▪ Aug. 30, 3 p.m.: Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, 1403 West Blvd., Laurinburg.
▪ Aug. 30, 6 p.m.: Lumberton City Hall, 500 North Cedar St.
▪ Aug. 31, 9 a.m.: Fayetteville City Hall, 433 Hay St.
▪ Aug. 31, 1:30 p.m.: Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, 106 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.
▪ Aug. 31, 7 p.m.: Providence High School, 1800 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte.
Comments