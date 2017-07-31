In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weeks before Griffin posed with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, she got a $500 haircut and $500 makeup job – courtesy of Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts.
Politics & Government

Why did Roberts’ campaign pay $1,000 for comedian Kathy Griffin’s hair and makeup?

By Jim Morrill

and Steve Harrison

July 31, 2017 3:08 PM

Weeks before comedian Kathy Griffin posed with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, she got a $500 haircut and $500 makeup job – courtesy of Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

In April Roberts’ campaign spent $500 for “hair services” to a Los Angeles stylist and another $500 to a Hollywood makeup artist, according to her latest campaign finance report.

Campaign manager Sam Spencer said Monday the expenses came in connection with an L.A. fundraiser at the home of philanthropist and retired TV executive Blake Byrne, a prominent Democratic donor

Griffin, the event’s featured guest, donated $1,000 herself.

Asked why the campaign would pay $1,000 for her haircut and makeup, Spencer said Griffin’s manager had asked for it. “That’s just what they requested,” Spencer said.

Griffin has been an outspoken advocate for LGBT rights. Roberts has drawn support from proponents for her support of Charlotte’s 2016 anti-discrimination ordinance. That ordinance, which would have extended protections to LGBT individuals, led to the state’s controversial House Bill 2.

The fundraiser came weeks before Griffin posed with a bloody severed head that resembled the president’s. She drew fire from all corners and CNN fired her as co-host of its New Year’s Eve coverage. The Secret Service investigated.

Responding to the firestorm of criticism, Griffin said she “went way too far.”

