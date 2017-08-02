Trump plan would dramatically cut legal immigration

President Donald Trump will unveil a much awaited plan to dramatically overhaul the nation’s immigration system Wednesday that puts people with certain skills at the front of the line – while pushing others way back.
The plan would mean a massive reduction in legal immigration and slash a key tenet of the American policy to help keep families together.
While largely overshadowed by Trump’s promises to crack down on illegal immigration, the overhaul of the legal immigration system was hatched early in the 2016 campaign, the White House said.
Officials pointed to Trump’s summer speech last year in Arizona where he outlined a 10-step policy that included building a wall, deporting “criminal aliens,” and establishing a new system that allows immigrants to enter based on “merit, skill and proficiency.”
“You know, folks, it’s called a two-way street,” Trump said at the time. “...We need a system that serves our needs, not the needs of others.”
Trump has been working closely with Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to improve their plan, known as the RAISE Act. The senators would reduce legal immigration by as much as half over the next decade by limiting the relatives who can be sponsored for immigration and eliminating the diversity visa lottery program.
Perdue and Cotton will join Trump this morning when they unveil the plan at the White House.
The idea behind the White House plan is to protect American workers who the administration says are struggling to earn a middle-class wage because of the influx of cheaper foreign workers who depress wages.
Groups pushing the administration to tighten immigration enforcement applauded the president for finally recognizing the challenges Americans face. But they also acknowledged the president faces stiff opposition from both outside and within the White House.
“The president, he has a lot of different advisers who are not all on the same page,” said Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, a Washington, D.C.-based immigration-reduction organization.
Beck said Trump is the first president he can remember since President Calvin Coolidge to address legal immigration during his campaign. Coolidge signed a major overhaul after World War I that limited immigration by country.
Trump will face significant skepticism. Democrats and advocates will fight any effort to reduce who can be reunited with family members already here in the United States.
Nearly 1,500 economists -- including six Nobel Laureates and the chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton -- wrote a letter that argues immigration grows the nation’s economy and creates American jobs.
“Immigration undoubtedly has economic costs as well, particularly for Americans in certain industries and Americans with lower levels of educational attainment. But the benefits that immigration brings to society far outweigh their costs, and smart immigration policy could better maximize the benefits of immigration while reducing the costs,” they wrote.
