Longtime Union County senator won’t seek re-election

August 03, 2017 10:30 AM

Republican Sen. Tommy Tucker of Union County announced Thursday that he won’t seek a fifth term in 2018.

Tucker, 67, co-chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee.

“I have long believed in term limits for judges and politicians,” he said in a statement. “After serving four terms in the N.C. Senate, the time has come for me to allow others to step in and serve Union County and our state.”

Tucker credited GOP policies, many of which passed through his committee, with contributing to the state’s economic health.

“North Carolina has unprecedented economic growth, substantial annual budget surpluses, an ample rainy-day fund and highly competitive teacher pay,” he said. “I leave confident knowing we have put policies in place.”

Tucker planned to tell colleagues his decision Thursday when the Senate reconvened in Raleigh.

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

