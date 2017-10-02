You’ll be able to buy a stamp to help veterans – thanks to work of an NC man

Veteran Garland Denny didn’t live to see it, but the U.S. Postal Service Monday finally realized his dream.
The Postal Service announced Monday its approval of a special stamp that would benefit veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.
Known as a “semipostal” stamp, the stamp would be priced higher than the standard first-class letter rate, with the surplus going to the Veterans Administration for education, research and treatment of PTSD.
The Postal Service plans to issue the stamp in 2019.
Denny, from Monroe, lobbied for the stamp and other help for veterans for years before he died two years ago this month. Last year vets named VFW Post 5464 in his honor.
Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger of Charlotte supported Denny’s crusade and in 2014 arranged a meeting in Charlotte between him and President Barack Obama.
“‘I thank you for what you’re doing,’” Denny said the president told him at the Charlotte Convention Center during the American Legion National Convention.
“My father was proud to be an American who could serve his country,” Denny’s son, Chuck Denny, said in a statement. “He worked very hard the last years of his life to see that veterans with PTSD get more access to the help they need. Congressman Pittenger believed in my father’s vision, and with his help, today dad’s dream came true.”
Said Pittenger: “This was Mr. Denny’s final mission, and I am honored to have been part of the team.”
