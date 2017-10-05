Major GOP-aligned group launches tax-reform ad blitz in CA, NC, FL

A major outside group aligned with House GOP leadership is launching a $2 million television ad buy aimed at boosting tax-reform efforts as lawmakers scramble to notch a legislative victory on an issue President Donald Trump and top Republican officials are pushing.
The ad buy is part of American Action Network’s tax reform-focused effort, the “Middle Class Growth Initiative,” and brings the organization’s total spending on the issue to $10 million so far.
The new ad, titled “Paycheck to Paycheck,” will run on national cable and in 28 congressional districts, including in the California districts of Reps. Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Steve Knight and Mimi Walters; in Rep. Carlos Curbelo’s Miami-area district; and in the district of House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, of North Carolina.
“I would like to see Congress make middle-class tax cuts a priority for families like mine,” says Melissa Skowronski, the Lawrence, Mich.-based star of the ad. “A simpler, fairer tax code – with tax cuts for working families – will give us some peace of mind, and closing loopholes means everyone pays their fair share. Congress, do the right thing for working families and give us a simpler, fairer tax code.”
The ads running in the congressional districts will single out individual members by name, thanking them for “fighting for tax cuts that will help working families.”
“Congress now has the responsibility to act quickly and give middle-class families like the Skowronskis some tax relief and peace of mind,” American Action Network Executive Director Corry Bliss said in a statement.
The ads hit the airwaves Thursday and will run for two weeks.
