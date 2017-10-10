Why hasn’t Kamala Harris signed on to anti-sex trafficking legislation in the Senate?

More Videos 1:22 Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics Pause 2:23 R&B singer Anthony Hamilton receives Charlotte proclamation 1:22 The ABCs of Charter Schools 1:31 Protesters speak about the shooting death of Ruben Galindo by police officers 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday 0:21 Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy

Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy