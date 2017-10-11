Deficit hawks no match for natural disasters. House poised to OK billions

More Videos 1:22 Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics Pause 0:21 Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is fast on the field and off. Here's how. 1:45 CMPD use of force demo 0:23 Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 2:10 Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 1:00 Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:44 Save Davidson 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy