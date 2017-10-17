Sen. McCaskill dines with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to talk taxes

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri attended a dinner on Monday hosted by President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law to discuss the administration’s tax overhaul efforts — but still wasn’t embracing the GOP tax plan.
It’s “very difficult to discuss what if anything we can agree to, when they don’t have a plan,” McCaskill, a Democrat, told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning. The senator is a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.
McCaskill has said she wants to work with Trump on overhauling the country’s tax system. But she’s been critical of the administration’s current proposal, which she likened to controversial supply-side tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback in neighboring Kansas
McCaskill was one of three Democrats at the dinner, along with Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., according to a source familiar with the dinner. All three face tough re-election battles in 2018 in states Trump won in November.
Also attending were members of the Trump administration and Republican senators Dean Heller of Nevada, Mike Lee of Utah, David Perdue of Georgia, Marco Rubio of Florida and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the source said.
In a visit to Missouri in August, Trump said that if McCaskill doesn’t support his push for tax cuts, “you have to vote her out of office.”
Lesley Clark of McClatchy’s Washington Bureau contributed to this report.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments