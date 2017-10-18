Florida congresswoman spent years consoling constituents before Trump challenged her

More Videos 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium Pause 2:43 Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 1:27 NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test 0:51 Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard scouts the Chicago Bears 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 2:15 Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard plans to enjoy the new opportunity with new team 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 0:26 Carolina Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel wants to make most of his opportunities at WR Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump denies account of call with soldier's widow President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. AP

President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. AP