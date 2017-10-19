CATS plans an elaborate light show for the light-rail extension. Here is an early look.

More Videos 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium Pause 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 2:43 Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 0:45 Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 0:56 Jail visitation by video "is more secure" 1:21 Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:28 Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 0:58 Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Light rail Showcases Parking Deck Lighting The LYNX Blue Line Extension lit up University City with lighting features at the JW Clay Parking Deck which is adjacent to the JW Clay/UNC Charlotte light rail station. The lighting, which community members will see at both the University City Boulevard parking deck and the JW Clay parking deck, will offer a variety of different color schemes to showcase Charlotte pride and bring additional vibrancy to the area. The LYNX Blue Line Extension lit up University City with lighting features at the JW Clay Parking Deck which is adjacent to the JW Clay/UNC Charlotte light rail station. The lighting, which community members will see at both the University City Boulevard parking deck and the JW Clay parking deck, will offer a variety of different color schemes to showcase Charlotte pride and bring additional vibrancy to the area. City of Charlotte

The LYNX Blue Line Extension lit up University City with lighting features at the JW Clay Parking Deck which is adjacent to the JW Clay/UNC Charlotte light rail station. The lighting, which community members will see at both the University City Boulevard parking deck and the JW Clay parking deck, will offer a variety of different color schemes to showcase Charlotte pride and bring additional vibrancy to the area. City of Charlotte