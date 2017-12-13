Light-rail back to normal schedule after Wednesday closure

The Lynx Blue Line began running on normal service Wednesday night, after a maintenance issue closed part of the line for much of the day.
The Charlotte Area Transit System said part of the train’s overhead catenary system was broken and had to be repaired. The break on the train’s electrical power line was south of the New Bern Station.
While the repairs were being made, CATS used buses to carry passengers between the I-485 and New Bern stations. But CATS said the train is operating on a normal schedule, and will be for commuters Thursday morning.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
Comments