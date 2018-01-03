Dems wonder: Is opposing Trump enough to win primaries?

0:56 As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help Pause

3:06 Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints

0:57 Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

1:29 CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

0:56 What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs?